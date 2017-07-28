Uber, Jacksonville Int'l Airport, in fare fight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Uber and Jacksonville International Airport are in a fight over fees. Its not a question of "if" but instead "how much" extra you'll have to pay to use the ride-sharing service if you are picked up at the airport.

A JIA spokesperson said representatives met with Uber on Monday and proposed a plan to start charging a $3.25 surcharge.

Taxi passengers are already hit with an extra $2.50 surcharge to operate at the airport.

Governor Scott signed legislation regulating companies like Uber and Lyft back in May, which allows the airport to charge ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft. The new law went into effect July 1.

A spokesperson for Uber in Florida said they'll be charging the same $2.50 charge as taxis in the coming days, but not the $3.25 that JIA wants. Lyft has agreed to the $3.25 charge.

The ride-sharing legislation said that airports and seaports are allowed to charge ride-sharing companies extra fees, so long as they are consistent with those of taxis. The JIA spokesperson interprets that as meaning they can charge similar rates to taxis and Uber, but they don't have to be the same.

Uber interprets the legislation as meaning that Uber and taxis should be charged the exact same amount.



"I think the thousands of Jacksonville residents and visitors that have come to rely on ride sharing expect not just an accessible and reliable ride, but expect an affordable ride," said Javi Correoso, a spokesperson for Uber in Florida.

"We are of the belief that the airport must enforce a level playing field that the Florida legislature approved in its regulations."



An employee with Coastal Cab Taxi said Uber could pay the same if they played by the same rules; meaning having set staging areas and paying for taxi medallions.

The Uber representative said they'll continue to fight for the same surcharge that taxi passengers pay at the next board meeting at the end of September.



