U-Haul offering free 30-day self storage for wildfire victims

U-Haul Company of Jacksonville is aiding those who have been or are going to be displaced from the West Mims fire.

Families and people being displaces can have 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage.

“There is smoke in the air and people have been advised to stay indoors,” U-Haul Company of Jacksonville president Shalon Lillard said. “Some residents have been displaced, so U-Haul wants to step up and make sure these families have a safe place to keep their belongings.”

The U-Box can be taken with your or stored. U-haul stores have supplies as well such as boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks

Families seeking more information about the 30 days free self-storage assistance or needing to make storage arrangements should contact:

