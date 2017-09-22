Two students hit by vehicle on the Westside, suffer non-life threatening injuries

Photo Courtesy: Joe Massa, FCN

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two children were struck by a vehicle on the way to school on Jacksonville's Westside Friday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The incident occurred in the 4300 block of Confederate Point Road around 8 a.m.

The two students were crossing the street at an apartment complex entrance when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver, according to authorities. The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

It is unclear which school the students attend.

