Two people shot in Jax Beach, suspect in custody

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department reports two people were shot in the 800 block of Shetter Ave. around 11 a.m. Friday morning.

Two people were seriously injured in the shooting and rescue unit is on the scene, authorities report. Police say the shooter was arrested at a surf shop a few blocks down.

According to officials, the shooting happened outside of the Mission House homeless shelter in the area. We're told the person who made the call was not involved in the incident.

First Coast News will update this developing story.

