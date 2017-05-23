Sharina Martin, 15 (left), and Lakhota Stroisch, 17 (right) (Photo: Police)

A pair of teenage girls were reported missing Monday night and were last seen in Lake City, police say.

Lakhota Stroisch, 17, and Sharina Martin, 15, were last seen in each other's company in the area of Faith Road and Bascom Norris Drive in Lake City, the Lake City Police Department said.

Stroisch is 5-foot-5, 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Martin is 5-foot-5, 200 lbs. with brown hair and eyes. Police do not know what the pair was last seen wearing.

If you have seen the pair or have any information about where they may be, please call Lake City police at 386-752-4343 or 911.

