Two men found dead in Northside home, family says carbon monoxide poisoning may be to blame

JSO has not commented on what may have happened after two men were found dead in a garage in a Northside home.

Stephanie Kim and First Coast News , WTLV 11:10 PM. EST December 23, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two people have been found dead Saturday afternoon on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Family members at the scene said a 47-year-old man and another man both died in a garage from carbon monoxide poisoning. JSO has yet to comment on the deaths, but is blocking off a portion of the street.

The incident occurred sometime before 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 8900 block of Madison Avenue.

 Family members at the scene identified one of the deceased as 47-year-old Joe Theiss. They say he and a friend were hanging out in a detached garage in the backyard. Theiss' wife found them dead around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Details are scarce at this time, but First Coast News will continue to update this developing story.

