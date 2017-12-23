Two men found dead in Northside home, family says carbon monoxide poisoning may be to blame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two people have been found dead Saturday afternoon on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Family members at the scene said a 47-year-old man and another man both died in a garage from carbon monoxide poisoning. JSO has yet to comment on the deaths, but is blocking off a portion of the street.

The incident occurred sometime before 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 8900 block of Madison Avenue.

Family members at the scene identified one of the deceased as 47-year-old Joe Theiss. They say he and a friend were hanging out in a detached garage in the backyard. Theiss' wife found them dead around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Details are scarce at this time, but First Coast News will continue to update this developing story.

