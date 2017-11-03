Two killed in westside house fire

siren (Photo: KGW)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to officials, two people are dead following a fire on the westside of town.

Detective James Little with the Fire Marshal's Office reports the house is located at 7025 Hardenbrook Lane. As of 5:22 a.m. a case was open regarding this deadly fire. According to Tom Francis of JFRD, the call came in at around 2:11 a.m.

