Two killed after pickup truck driver runs red light

Two people were killed in Flagler County on Monday after a pickup truck ran a red light on Palm Coast Parkway, highway troopers say.

A silver pickup turning westbound on Palm Coast Pkwy. at Pine Cone Drive struck black a black Ford. The pickup truck driver was not injured.

Both people in the black Ford lost their lives in the wreck, says Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Dylan Bryan.

The driver was at the scene and cooperating. Bryan says alcohol did not appear to be involved.

WJXX/WTLV