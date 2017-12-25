(Florida Times-Union)

Two Jacksonville residents were displaced Monday following a house fire and robbery on the city's Southside.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews were called to the 11000 block of Kabroon Court around 10:15 a.m.

Police said a robbery took place before the fire but the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office isn't sure how the blaze was sparked or how the suspect got into the home.

The suspect drove off in a victim's car and is currently on the loose. He is driving a 2015 silver Mazda with Florida license plate, HYWP32, JSO said.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and yellow Nike flip flops. He has a tattoo that says "praying hands" on his chest.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the two residents, JFRD said.

There were no reported injuries. At least two cats were rescued from the home and given oxygen by the crews at the scene.

