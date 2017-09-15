Two dozen homes blocked off after Hurricane Irma destroys segment of Old A1A South

(Photo: White, Tyler)

SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -- A portion of Old A1A South was obliterated by Hurricane Irma this week, just a year after Hurricane Matthew caused severe damage to another portion of the road last year.

Hurricane Matthew destroyed .6 miles of Old A1A South in 2016, but Irma came with force, destroying the rest of the road, located in Southern St. Johns County near the Flagler County line.

Pieces of asphalt are strewn around the area where the road used to be, making it inaccessible to most motor vehicles.

Only 4-wheel drive vehicles are able to travel across these roads at this time.

Officials said FEMA will determine if and how the roads get rebuilt.

There are 24 houses on the stretch of road, and it’s become an issue for people trying to get back home.

