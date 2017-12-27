If you're looking to show your Jaguars pride on social media during the playoffs, we've got you covered.

Jaguars fans can turn their eyes teal by using the free "Eye Color Changer Makeup" app. Download the app for Android or Apple devices by going to the app store.

Once you're in the app, position the 'masks,' select your color and presto! Teal eyes!

Send us your "teal eye" pictures on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and we will feature your Jaguars-friendly photos during our newscast.

