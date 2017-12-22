TSA confiscates record number of guns at JIA

Weapons found by TSA at Jacksonville International Airport. (PHOTO: Matt Head) (Photo: WTLV)

The Transportation Security Administration has an important message before you fly for the holidays: Leave the guns at home or face the possibility of a $13,000 fine.

Thirty-nine firearms were confiscated at security checkpoints at Jacksonville International Airport this year, tripling since 2014, the TSA announced Thursday. TSA said the majority of the guns found were loaded.

Across the state, 490 firearms were stopped by officials this year.

Statistics from the Transportation Security Administration: Firearms recovered from Florida airports by year.

In addition to being fined, the federal agency warns you could be hit with possible criminal charges.

Previous findings by the office of the Inspector General has also said the TSA failed to stop between 70 and 80 percent of weapons purposely brought onto planes by undercover investigators.

