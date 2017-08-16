Trump renews criticism of Amazon while the company prepares to hire thousands in Jacksonville

Florida Times-Union

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is renewing his attacks on e-commerce giant Amazon, and he says the company is “doing great damage to tax paying retailers.”

Trump tweets that “towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt - many jobs being lost!”

The president has often criticized the company and CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post.

Many traditional retailers are closing stores and blaming Amazon for a shift to buying goods online. But the company has been hiring thousands of warehouse workers on the spot at job fairs across the country. Amazon has announced goal of adding 100,000 full-time workers by the middle of next year.

The two new Amazon fulfillment centers being built in Jacksonville will employ more than 2,500 people and ship hundreds of thousands of boxes every day when they’re fully operational, according to the company.

The jobs range from management and human resources to software engineers, but most of them will be for hourly employees who package and ship those hundreds of thousands of items every day.

Amazon’s two Jacksonville fulfillment centers will be at 12900 Pecan Park Road on the Northside and at 13333 103rd St. in the Cecil Commerce Center. The Northside location is scheduled to employ about 1,500 people and the Cecil Commerce Center location is expected to employ about a 1,000 people.

