Truck runs over sunbather; mother sues City of Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - One weekend last May, a day at the beach ended in the emergency room for Jade Shaw.

She and a friend were sunbathing on Atlantic Beach. A city truck ran over the two girls, stopping on top of Shaw.

Isabelle Queniat is Shaw's mother and was on the beach when the accident happened. Queniat says, "I was just very scared. When I heard her cries, I was relieved she was here."

But Queniat says the heat from the truck burner her daughter, giving her second and third degree burns. She said Shaw spent 16 weeks in bandages, 30 percent of her body is permanently scarred, and she will need more surgeries.

Even now, eight months later, Shaw has to wear a compression garment under her clothes.

Queniat says, "She wasn't able to play volleyball or go to surf camp. She didn't really have a summer, basically because she can't be in the sun and she couldn't get in the water."

The part of the beach where this all happened is off limits to vehicles, except for city vehicles. The city has said the employee driving the city truck did not see the girls on the beach when he hit them.

Curtis Pagcic is Queniat's attorney. He says, "They need to make sure they have the right people in place to exercise the proper and appropriate caution to make sure nothing like this ever happens."

He suggests the city change its policy and consider not allowing vehicles on the beach at all.

Queniat's attorney says while his client is suing the city of Atlantic Beach, a governmental cap will not let the city pay more than $300,000 per incident or $200,000 per person.

"Her medical bills are already far above the governmental cap in place here," Pajcic says.

So Queniat is not just suing Atlantic Beach, but she and her attorney are hoping the city will work with them to help get a claims bill through the legislature. It would be a specific bill for this case, allowing the family to recover more money for medical bills and damages.

Queniat said, "We're more than grateful. There are not words to express how grateful we are that she's still here but were still today dealing with everything."

The interim City Manager of Atlantic Beach told First Coast News he will be happy to comment once the litigation in concluded.

He said the driver of the city truck -- who was mentioned in the lawsuit -- has since resigned.

