Trial headed for October or November in Kamiyah Mobley kidnapping case

The South Carolina woman accused of kidnapping an 8-hour-old newborn at a Jacksonville hospital in 1998 could go to trial this fall, a judge in Duval County said Tuesday.

Gloria Bolden Williams, 51, was arrested in January, ending for many the speculation as to what happened to baby Kamiyah Mobley. Raised in Walterboro, S.C., under the name Alexis Manigo, she had known for a little over a year that Williams snatched her from Jacksonville and cared for her as her own child.

The story of the missing newborn captivated the region and led to sweeping hospital security changes.

Williams is in the Jacksonville jail without bail. She made a brief appearance in 4th Circuit Judge Marianne Aho’s courtroom Tuesday. Aho said she’d like to have a jury picked for the trial sometime around October or November. Williams is due back in court June 26.

