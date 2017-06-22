Train blocks entrance, exit to Ortega neighborhood for hours

Parents are seen climbing over the train that was stuck in an Ortega neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Photo: Eric on Twitter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Disgruntled residents were met with a train stuck in its tracks Thursday afternoon in an Ortega neighborhood.

Witnesses told First Coast News that the train blocked an entrance and exit of a neighborhood around 4754 Ortega Hills Dr. A CSX spokesperson said the train was stuck from 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Due to the blockage, parents say they weren't able to pick up their children from a nearby daycare for hours.

Video taken from witnesses show parents climbed over the stuck train with their kids to get by.

well at least this guy is here to help get across @csx. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/KqMluiiRAr — Eric (@echolt84) June 22, 2017

CSX said that the train was prepared to move at 6 p.m., but because there were reports of people climbing the train cars, it was delayed longer.

CSX also told First Coast News that it is required to let Amtrak trains pass, which is why the train was delayed in the area.

This isn't the first time the trains have caused problems for the neighborhood. About a year ago, a CSX train blocked an entrance and exit in the same area. Since then, CSX says it made operational adjustments to prevent rains from stopping in front of the Ortega Hills neighborhood.

CSX also says it will review operations Friday to see if any more adjustments need to be made to prevent another incident from happening.

