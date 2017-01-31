Trader Joe's to open second location in Jacksonville

(Photo: Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Another Trader Joe's is coming to Jacksonville area.

The store announced their plans to sign a lease for a new location in Jacksonville in the Mandarin neighborhood.

The Jacksonville store is scheduled to open in the second half of 2017. It will be located at 11112 San Jose Boulevard inside the Claire Lane Shopping Center and will be approximately 13,700 square feet.

