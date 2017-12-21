Trace amounts of asbestos found in apartments that caught on fire

(Photo: Guz, Melissa)

In the days following the fire at Townhouse Apartments on Philips Highway, trace amounts of asbestos were found Thursday, delaying the return of more than 100 residents who were displaced.

The company that manages the property, Cambridge Management, Inc. out of Washington, sent First Coast News a statement, saying it hired a company to clean the hazardous substance.

On Thursday, First Coast News visited the property and saw a bio-hazard company van parked outside of it.

Cambridge Management also said its top priority is ensuring the safety and comfort of its residents.

Of more than the 100 displaced residents, authorities said mostly elderly are in need of medical attention. Most went to a shelter after the fire Monday night. The management company also provided hotel rooms for residents who were unable to return home.

According to reports from a Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department inspection conducted in October, the building's fire pump and/or sprinkler systems weren't performing as they should.

People in the apartment building at the time of the fire said the sprinkler systems did go off, but the fire alarms never sounded. The Fire Marshal plans to investigate these claims.

Barbara Retzer, a resident who lived at the complex for 11 years, said the complex has been negligent at keeping its residents safe.

"A lot of people are talking about suing that place," she said. "We need voices, you know, people to help us. Not to feel sorry and bad, but to help us so these people will stop getting away with different things."

The property was awarded nearly $15 million in low-income housing tax credits through HUD and say they plan to put more than $32,000 toward renovations for each unit.

