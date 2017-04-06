Tom Johnston, we will miss you

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- It is with great sadness we share with you this morning the news that Meteorologist Tom Johnston’s body was found in Auburn Thursday night. He died of an apparent suicide, police said.

Tom, 46, was part of the NEWS CENTER family for the past three years. You saw him most frequently on our 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts each weekday. He was reported missing early Monday morning when he didn’t return home to Old Orchard Beach after a weekend at Sunday River Ski Resort. Tom went there early Saturday to emcee the Springfest event. Later that night he was out with friends and family and told a family member he was heading back home Sunday. When he didn’t show up by Monday morning, his girlfriend filed a missing persons report.

In a brief statement late Thursday night, Deputy Police Chief Jason Moen said, “Any suspicion of foul play has been ruled out and the investigation is focused on an apparent suicide.” More information may be released once the medical examiner completes an autopsy Friday.

Tom loved to forecast and loved his job. He was at his best broadcasting or doing Facebook live shots in the middle of a blizzard.

He loved getting battered about just to bring viewers the best and most accurate look at current, heinous weather conditions.

Inside the newsroom, Tom had a reputation as a hard worker who was “wicked funny” and loved to joke around both on and off camera.

Tom, or @TJThunder, a nickname he used as his Twitter handle, also had a love for Maine. He said often he felt lucky to live here.

"I'm not from Maine, but I got here as soon as I could." https://t.co/QW8a1rpc3r — Tom Johnston (@tjthunder) September 13, 2016

Our thoughts and prayers are with Tom’s family. We will miss that great laugh of his, his fierce competitive spirit and his love for all things weather-related.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

