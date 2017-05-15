Toddler rides in lap of driver on freeway

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Corrine Brown attorney says jury was 'deadlocked' until juror was removed
-
St. Johns, Coast Guard personnel search for missing swimmer
-
St. Johns County teacher among those arrested for connecting with teens
-
Police seek to identify slain woman thrown from vehicle
-
Dismissed juror testimony released in Corrine Brown case
-
Teen Who Died Had Too Much Caffeine
-
Phoenix teen killed while helping with stalled car
-
On Your Side: Repair problems force tenant to act
-
Saturday's storms helped firefighters battling West Mims Fire
-
New acting director of FBI graduated from Bolles
More Stories
-
Out-of-bounds: A local volleyball coach's fight to…May 15, 2017, 10:14 p.m.
-
Man shot on the city's westside: JSOMay 16, 2017, 5:23 a.m.
-
Great air qualityJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.