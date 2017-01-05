TO THE RESCUE: Looking at potential fur-ever friends at the Jax Humane Society!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Humane Society needs you to come to the rescue and come meet your forever friend!
Katie Jeffries visited the Humane Society, located at 8464 Beach Blvd., to meet some seriously cuddly cats and playful pups that are up for adoption!
Here is what we learned:
- All animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped.
- If you're unsure about a pet, you can bring them home for a sleep over for free!
- Fees are anywhere between $50-$125 but the Humane Society runs specials very frequently and there are also sponsored adoptions, so spokeswoman Lindsay says don't worry about the price too much, come on in!
- Kitten season is winding down but there are plenty of kitties to be adopted.
- Small dogs come into the Humane Society frequently so keep checking the website!
- The Humane Society is no longer listing breeds because they are only guesses about what kind of dog it might be. They would much rather tell you about their age, health background and what temperament they might have and who the pup might get along with!
