Thousands show up at ‘Food for Florida' storm-benefit site in Jacksonville

Thousands of people stand in line to receive assistance from the Florida Department of Children and Families’ Food for Families program for people who lost food after Hurricane Irma. (Will Dickey/Florida Times-Union)

Anyone in Duval or Nassau counties who planned to to go Regency Square after noon Wednesday to get food reimbursements because of Hurricane Irma losses should change those plans.

“If you’re not already in line, don’t come,” said John Harrell, spokesman for the Department of Children and Families, which is implementing the Food for Florida Disaster Food Assistance Program with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Wednesday was designated for people whose last names begin with the letters A through D, with the rest of the alphabet designated for other days this week and next week. But many people said they did not see that notice on the program website and flooded the mall Wednesday.

Here is the schedule for Duval and Nassau Counties:

•Thursday, E through H

Friday, I through L

Saturday, M through P

Sunday, Q through T

Monday, U through Z.

Tuesday is a make up day for people who were unable to come on the designated days. Also, people who came Wednesday but were unable to stay should return Tuesday.

To qualify, applicants must have lived or worked in one of the 48 counties declared for FEMA Individual Assistance on Sept. 5 and not already be receiving food assistance. Additionally, eligible individuals and families must have suffered a disaster-related loss, such as damage to their homes or self-employment property, loss of food, reduction or loss of income, or have incurred other disaster related expenses from Sept. 5 through Oct. 4. Applicants must also be financially eligible.

They will receive actual food but Electronic Benefits Transfer cards to use at authorized USDA food retailers.

Harrell encouraged people to apply online before they come to the program site. Also, only the head of the household has to come, not the entire family, he said.

The program has already been held in Clay and Putnam counties; St. Johns is Wednesday through Sunday, Baker is Oct. 20-24

Below is the schedule for other First Coast counties:

Flagler and St. Johns Counties: St. Augustine Fairgrounds, 5840 SR 207, Elkton, FL 32203, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 12: G to J

Oct. 13: K to O

Oct. 14: P to Z

Oct 15: Make-up day

Columbia and Baker Counties: Parkview Baptist Church, 268 NW Lake Jeffery Rd., Lake City, FL 32055

Oct. 20: A to F

Oct. 21: G to J

Oct. 22: K to O

Oct. 23: P to Z

Oct. 24: Make-up day

