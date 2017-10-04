Thousands impacted from JEA boil water advisory

JEA has issued a boil water advisory for parts of southern Duval County and northern St. Johns County after a water main break Wednesday, impacting thousands of customers.
JEA told First Coast News that 5,800 accounts are affected by the advisory in the following areas:
- Creekside High School – 100 Knights Lane
- Durbin Creek Elementary School – 4100
- Race Track Road Patriot Oaks Academy – 475 Longleaf Pine Pkwy
- Racetrack Road from East end of Durbin Creek Blvd to St Johns Pkwy
- West end of St Johns Parkway from Race Track Road to CR 210
- CR 210 from St Johns Pkwy to Stone Creek Circle
- The following Communities in NW St Johns County:
- Celestina
- The Oaks
- Eastwood
- Pine Crossing
- St Andrews Place
- Veterans Park
- Julington Lakes
- Durbin Crossing
- Cimarrone
- South Hampton
- Johns Creek
Customers are advised to boil their water for at least a minute before using it to drink, prep food or cook.
Customers are also expected to flush water lines for three minutes after the water returns to remove any air or possible sediments from the lines.
No word on when JEA will lift the advisory.
