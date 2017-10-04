Thousands impacted from JEA boil water advisory

Source: WPTV

JEA has issued a boil water advisory for parts of southern Duval County and northern St. Johns County after a water main break Wednesday, impacting thousands of customers.

JEA told First Coast News that 5,800 accounts are affected by the advisory in the following areas:

Creekside High School – 100 Knights Lane

Durbin Creek Elementary School – 4100

Race Track Road Patriot Oaks Academy – 475 Longleaf Pine Pkwy

Racetrack Road from East end of Durbin Creek Blvd to St Johns Pkwy

West end of St Johns Parkway from Race Track Road to CR 210

CR 210 from St Johns Pkwy to Stone Creek Circle

The following Communities in NW St Johns County:

Celestina

The Oaks

Eastwood

Pine Crossing

St Andrews Place

Veterans Park

Julington Lakes

Durbin Crossing

Cimarrone

South Hampton

Johns Creek

Map of the affected areas from the water boil advisory issued by JEA on Wednesday. Photo: JEA

Customers are advised to boil their water for at least a minute before using it to drink, prep food or cook.

Customers are also expected to flush water lines for three minutes after the water returns to remove any air or possible sediments from the lines.

No word on when JEA will lift the advisory.

© 2017 WTLV-TV