Thousands attend 2017 School Choice Expo

The Prime Osborn Center was packed with families eager to learn more about Duval County Public Schools educational options at the 2017 School Choice Expo on Saturday.

For 10-year-old Dameon Jones, the expo was all about finding a great STEM program.

“My favorite subject is math. I like the equations especially when they have big numbers,” Jones said.

Jones, who is already in gifted classes at his current elementary school, hopes to attend Kirby-Smith Middle School in the fall. The magnet school is a three-year course of study with focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Tabatha Jones, Dameon’s mother, said choosing and transferring to any school never used to be an option when she was growing up but she’s happy her son can take advantage of the opportunity.

“Back in the day most kids just went to their neighborhood schools," Tabatha said.

But it’s a popular option in Jacksonville. According to Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of Duval County Public Schools, the School Choice Expo is designed to persuade parents, like the Jones family, that public schools can offer great educations.

Nearly 17,000 people attended the 2017 School Choice Expo.

