The internet reacts to some Jaguars players kneeling during National Anthem

Courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars Twitter.

The Jacksonville Jaguars faced off against the Baltimore Ravens in London on Sunday and during the National Anthem, some players knelt and others stood with their arms linked in solidarity.

It's literally all the internet can talk about.

President Trump said this before the game:

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

And the Jaguars tweeted this during their moment of silent protest:

Some people are going as far as saying they are going to #boycottNFL

@DetroitLions Stand up, show respect & do your job. Disrespect not tolerated. Protest on your own time. Kneel then we #BoycottNFL — Dee Ball (@DogMomx2) September 24, 2017

#boycottnfl

Owners still clueless.

Attacking Trump, proprotest

But tell him to unify.

Hypocrisy much? — Tony Brusetta (@tonytonydnd) September 24, 2017

The internet is definitely taking notice:

Never seen an owner taking part in an anthem demonstration with players. But there is #Jaguars owner Shad Khan locking arms with players — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2017

A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly "Make America Great Again" — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 23, 2017

If I went into my place of employment and started to protest, I would be fired instantly — Lisa Randall (@laranda444) September 24, 2017

As expected, a significant number of players kneeling in first NFL game -- Jaguars vs Ravens in London. pic.twitter.com/yNsBOb0T5V — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 24, 2017

Ravens and Jaguars kneel for The National Anthem on foreign soil but stand for God Save the Queen. Clueless... — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) September 24, 2017

Other teams are responding to President Trump's tweets, too:

The Steelers won't be participating in the national anthem https://t.co/yawFGvf0q3 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 24, 2017

And some people are just watching the game for some good old fashioned football:

Nice job, NFL. Now people in England are going to think the Jaguars are good. Sheesh. — Greg Gagliardi (@greggagliardi) September 24, 2017

The Jaguars are ruthless lol. Up 37-0 they ran a fake punt ! — Prudencio Logan (@prudencio_logan) September 24, 2017

In a statement, Shad Khan said this:

