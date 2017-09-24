WTLV
The internet reacts to some Jaguars players kneeling during National Anthem

Destiny Johnson, WTLV 12:24 PM. EDT September 24, 2017

The Jacksonville Jaguars faced off against the Baltimore Ravens in London on Sunday and during the National Anthem, some players knelt and others stood with their arms linked in solidarity.

It's literally all the internet can talk about.

President Trump said this before the game:

 

 

 

And the Jaguars tweeted this during their moment of silent protest:

 

 

Some people are going as far as saying they are going to #boycottNFL

 

 

 

The internet is definitely taking notice:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other teams are responding to President Trump's tweets, too:

 

And some people are just watching the game for some good old fashioned football:

 

 

 

 

In a statement, Shad Khan said this:

