The Flagler County Sheriff's Office believes two to three people were aboard crashed aircraft

The FAA confirms to First Coast News that it lost contact with a Piper PA44 aircraft approximately 22 miles north of Ormond Beach around 11 p.m. Thursday. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office believes two to three people were aboard the aircraft. We're tol

WTLV 12:46 PM. EDT July 14, 2017

