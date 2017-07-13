The District signs deal for a riverfront hotel on the Southbank

Florida Times-Union

The developers behind The District — an ambitious mega-development with a Zen-like ethos planned for Jacksonville’s Southbank — inked a deal this week for a hotel with up to 200 rooms, which would make it the first riverfront hotel constructed in downtown since 2001.

Impact Properties, a Florida hotel builder and operator that does business with Marriott and Starwood branded hotels, has signed a sale and purchase agreement with The District team and put down a deposit. The hotel — whose brand wasn’t disclosed — is in the design phase.

The hotel “will have a very cool and edgy vibe,” said Michael Munz, a partner in The District. “It’s not a brand that is in Jacksonville at this time.”

