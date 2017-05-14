Temporary TSA Pre✓ enrollment available at JAX

From May 15 – May 26 the Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) will open a temporary office for travelers wishing to sign up for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Pre✓® program.

TSA Pre✓® allows select frequent travelers flying out of JAX on American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and US Airways to experience expedited security screening.

Appointments can be made for the following dates and times:

• May 15 – 17: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

• May 18 – 19: 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• May 22 – 26: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

TSA Pre✓® screening benefits include no longer removing the following items:

• Shoes

• 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gel bag from carry-on

• Laptop from bag

• Light outerwear/jacket

• Belt

Passengers 12 and younger are also allowed through TSA TSA Pre✓® lanes with eligible passengers.

TSA Pre✓® is currently available at more than 180 airports with 30 participating airlines nationwide. 14 airports in Florida have the TSA Pre✓® program.

How it works:

1. Apply Online

Submit an online application in 5 minutes & schedule an appointment at any of 380+ enrollment centers.

2. Background Check

A 10 minute, in person appointment that includes a background check and fingerprinting.

3. Enjoy TSA Pre✓®

Add your KTN to your ticket. Receiving the KTN could take several days.

For additional information or to enroll in TSA Pre✓® please visit www.tsa.gov/precheck.

