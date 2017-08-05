Teenager recovering after being shot in the hand on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Police are investigating the circumstances that led to teenager being shot off of Sonora Drive North on Jacksonville’s Westside on Saturday afternoon.
The Jacksonville Sheriff Office said they received a call about the shooting around 1:30 p.m. in a residential neighborhood off of 103rd Street.
Upon arrival police report they found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the hand.
A witness at the scene told First Coast News the girl ran to a near-by home for help after the shooting.
Police say the shooter likely drove away from the scene in a Black Impala.
It is believed that a couple of shots were fired before the suspect was able to flee the area.
A motive for the shooting is unknown.
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call JSO's non-emergency line at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
