Teenager drowns at rock quarry north of Ocala

Sarah Kimbro, WTLV 5:04 PM. EDT May 27, 2017

Juveniles at a quarry located behind the Hard Rock Cycle Park told the Marion County Fire Rescue that a 17-year-old had gone into the water and didn't come out.

The dive team found the 17-year-old underwater, deceased. The victim's name is being withheld pending next of kin notifications.

MCSO Major Crimes detectives are currently on scene and their investigation is on-going.

