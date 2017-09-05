WTLV
Close

Teen dies in 22-vehicle crash in Nassau County

First Coast News , WTLV 9:49 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

A teen has died after a 22-vehicle crash that happen in Nassau County Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the accident happened on I-95 southbound near mile marker 374 in Yulee.

Traffic was backed up because of a previous crash and for an unknown reason, a tractor trailer failed to stop and drove into the stopped vehicles, FHP said.

Thirteen people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, however, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP identified the victim as Connor Jordan Dzion, 18.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories