Teen clothing store rue21 closing 400 stores nationwide; 2 in First Coast area

Teen apparel company rue21 is closing 400 stores nationwide, including one in Jacksonville and another in St. Augustine.

The Pittsburg-based company announced the closures Saturday, but also said 700 stores will remain open throughout the country, including two in Jacksonville and one each in Lake City, Orange Park and Palatka.

To find a store near you, head to this link.

The Jacksonville store closing is located at the Oakleaf Town Center in far southwest Duval County. The St. Augustine store closing is at the outlet mall off Interstate 95.

"It’s true – we are closing some stores. It was a difficult but necessary decision. But the good news is we still have hundreds of locations across the country, and our website rue21.com, open for business," the company wrote on its website.

rue21 would not say when their stores were closing, but are offering clearance sales at each location in run-up to closing down, according to multiple news reports.

