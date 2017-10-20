Tampa PD: Suspicious death in Seminole Heights could be related to recent homicides

(Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a suspicious death in Seminole Heights just days after two people were killed in related homicides in the same neighborhood.

"The investigation has just begun and it is unclear whether it is in any way related to the shooting deaths in the area last week," the Tampa Police Department said in a press release.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was found on North 15th Street near East Conover Street after police who were patrolling the area heard gunshots.

Officers traveled near the sound of the gunshots when they found the victim.

"It's frustrating that no one has seen anything or heard anything," said Interim Police Chief Brian Dugan.

Last week, following the homicide of 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell and 32-year-old Monica Hoffa, Dugan warned people not to walk alone in the area.

Tampa police are working to gather motives and are treating the death as if it is related until they find evidence indicating otherwise.

Tampa police held a news conference Thursday evening on the suspicious death:

