Bomb squad blows up mortar or marker bomb found near Jacksonville park

Investigation underway by Genovar Park. PHOTO: First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- A person walking in a wooded area near Genovar Park in SE Jacksonville Wednesday afternoon came across military ordinance, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The JSO bomb squad was called to the area just after Noon.

The wooded area backs up to State Road 9B.

Police say the walker found the item, believed to be a 60 millimeter morter or a marker bomb, in the grass. Police do not know how long the device was there.

In a series of explosions that could be heard in the area, the bomb squad blew up the device just after 3:30 PM.

Nobdoy was hurt.

(© 2017 WTLV)