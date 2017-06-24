Suspect flees after injuring Flagler County Deputy

Deputy Richard Petkovsek conducted a traffic stop on 2nd Street South in Flagler Beach on Saturday evening around 7 p.m after a vehicle ran through a stop sign.

After making contact with the driver, Jimmie Belle III, 24, accelerated his vehicle and ran over Deputy Petkovsek’s foot.

Belle III was last seen driving westbound over the Flagler Beach bridge. He is driving a gray 2016 Dodge Dart with Florida tag DUJ D90.

“If you injure and run from one of my deputies, we will find you,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “It is best to turn yourself in now before more potential charges are added.”



Belle III is currently facing charges of Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Fleeing and Eluding, and Driving with a Suspended License with Knowledge.



Deputy Petkovsek was transported to Florida Hospital Flagler for treatment and was released.

