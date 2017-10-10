Study finds pesticides in honey

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -- What's in your honey? According to a report in the Washington Post, pesticides were found in honey samples taken from all over the world.

Some beekeepers on the First Coast agree, pesticides could be in your honey.

But some people disagree if they are necessary or not.

Skip Blackwell has 150 hives in St. Johns County. He's been working with bees since he was a child.

"It's a hobby and a business," he said.

A recent report in the Washington Post indicates 75 percent of honey samples from around world contained some kind of pesticide. According to the report, the honey was safe to eat, but the study reveals how widespread pesticides are in the honey crop.

"It's today's world," Blackwell said. He added that pesticides are part a necessary part of today's modern agriculture.

"It's part of our lives. If you don't have pesticides, you don't eat nice food and it won't be cheap. So we have to compromise somehow in this," Blackwell said.

"I've been concerned with aerial spraying since it's been conducted," Karen Roumillat said. She has had backyard bee hives for 5 years in St. Johns County. She said mosquito spraying impacts her hives and she wants more notice about future spraying.

"Don't spray here. Period," she said. "As a property owner, I should have that right."

According to the study, some of the pesticides found in the honey samples from around the world are blamed for the steep decline in the honey bee population.

Blackwell sees how pesticides could harm bees.

"They don't help them. Let's put it that way," he nodded.

But he says there should be some moderation in the way pesticides are used, whether for agriculture or mosquito spraying.

© 2017 WTLV-TV