Student of the week: Rhea Bansal

JACKSONVILLE, FL- It is Friday, so that means it is time for our Student of the Week!

This week it is Rhea Bansal, a senior at Atlantic Coast High School. She plays tennis and is the president of the National Math and Science Honor Societies and she even started a program called 'Budding Scientists' where she teach science to younger kids at the Jacksonville Public Library.

She admits, she doesn't sleep very much, but she writes every thing down to remember what needs to be done. Here's the best part, she is attending Cornell University next year studying Information Science. Here's her advice to other students.

"My advice is that it is all worth it in the end when you get the college acceptance letters. All the struggles, the loss of sleep is just so worth it in the end," tells Rhea.

She says she and her younger brother are pretty competitive so they are always pushing each other to be better. She is likely going to one of two valedictorians at Atlantic Coast High School this year. Staff at the school says they believe she is the first Atlantic Coast High School student to be accepted into an Ivy League school! Congratulations to Rhea Bansal for being our Student of the Week!

