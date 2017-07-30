Starving dog found tied up in vacant home on the Northside

PHOTO: Mike Merrill on Facebook

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Animal Care and Protective Services helped save a starving dog that was tied up in a vacant house on the Northside of Jacksonville.

Mike Merill posted on Facebook that a cruelty investigation is underway. He added that they're naming the dog "Hope" and she's getting medical attention from ACPS.

If you're interested in helping "Hope" you can donate to the Friends of Jacksonville Animals.

