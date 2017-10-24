Thousands of college students flood St. Simons Island every year for Florida-Georgia and this weekend should be no different.



While some are concerned about underage drinking, trash and noise, store owners were thrilled about the opportunity for new business as many of them say it's a critical weekend for businesses.

First Coast News stopped by The King and Prince Beach And Golf Resort on Arnold Road Tuesday evening.

"Calm before the storm is what we've been saying," said Echo Restaurant Manager Tanner Rogers.

The ambiance was calm and relaxed, but the hotel staff was gearing up for the tens of thousands of fans expected in a couple of days.

"We're already at 90 percent capacity as far as the rooms to go," Rogers said.

Rogers, the manager of the Echo restaurant inside the hotel, said the bar is stocked, the specials are abundant, and all hands will be on deck.

"This place will be decked out in red and black," Rogers said. "They will be college students crawling all over this place... all in Georgia gear."

College students take over the island in what's called "Frat Beach."

The Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau reports St. Simons Island can see a more than $30 million economic boost.



"It's a really fun time around here... It's a big weekend for us," said Rogers.



