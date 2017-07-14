FHP: 3-year St. Johns Co. deputy injured in motorcycle crash

The Florida Highway Patrol has released the identity of the St. Johns County Sheriff's deputy who was injured in a motorcycle crash near County Road 210 and Cimarrone Boulevard Friday.

FHP said Anthony Deleo, 49, was heading westbound on CR 210 when he lost control of his motorcycle and ended up against an electrical pole around 2:30 p.m.

He was flown to UF Health in Jacksonville by emergency helicopter.

Right now, FHP doesn't know if speed was a factor in the crash.

Deleo, who has been with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office for three years, has non-life threatening injuries.

