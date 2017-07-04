St. Johns deputy catches, returns alligator to pond

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla.- A St. Johns County sheriff's deputy is no coward...despite his name. Deputy Cameron Coward captured a lost alligator by hand and returned it to a retention pond in the northeastern part of the county, the Sheriff's office tells First Coast News.
The sheriff's office shared Deputy Coward's story on their Facebook page. He supposedly said "with a last name of Coward, you have to make up for it somewhere." Good work Deputy Coward.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
