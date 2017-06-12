St. Johns County deputies warn of sinkhole created after crash

PHOTO: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

A vehicle struck a fire hydrant on Monday night in St. Johns County, creating a sinkhole.

Only one lane at Islebrook Way and S. Durbin Parkway is open, according to the St. Johns County Sheriffs Office Facebook page. JEA is also on scene.

Deputies say if the roadway gets worse overnight, the entire road will shut down. You might want to set that alarm a little earlier and check the roadways in the morning!

© 2017 WTLV-TV