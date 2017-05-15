St. Johns County deputies searching for juvenile facility escapees

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teens that escaped the Hastings Youth Academy on Monday afternoon.

Both individuals were last seen in the recreation yard shortly before 2:00 p.m. and are wearing blue uniforms. The two individuals were identified as Jose Rodriguez and Earl Bostic.

Rodriguez is an 18-year old Hispanic male, 5’6” tall and 130 pounds. Rodriguez, who is from Miami, is in custody on charges of robbery by sudden snatching, grand theft, burglary and trespassing.

Bostic is a 16-year old black male, 5’5” tall and 112 pounds. Bostic, who is from Lakeland, is in custody on charges of grand theft auto, resisting an officer and violation of probation.

If you see these individuals, please call 911 immediately.

© 2017 WTLV-TV