St. Johns County deputies search for missing 88-year-old woman

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding Jewel Lyles Rogers, 88, who was last seen Monday afternoon in the northwest quadrant of the county.

Rogers has diminished mental capacity and medication needs. She is described as a white female, 5’6” tall, 160 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and unknown color slacks.

Rogers should be driving with her pet Chihuahua in a silver 2013 Honda Accord with a Florida handicap tag of Z4TGL.

She could possibly be headed to North Carolina.

Anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Rogers is asked to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304 or 911.

