St. Johns, Coast Guard personnel search for missing swimmer

St. Johns County and U.S. Coast Guard personnel were searching for a missing swimmer Sunday night near St. Augustine Inlet.

Authorities launched the search about 5:50 p.m. after receiving a report of two swimmers in distress near the north inlet jetty on Porpoise Point. When they arrived, rescue personnel were told one male swimmer had made it back to shore. The second swimmer, a young adult male, was last seen about 150 yards offshore near the North Shoal, according to St. Johns Fire Rescue officials.

Searchers including the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit were using boats and helicopters in an effort to locate the swimmer.

