St. Johns Co. School District offers excused absences during the eclipse

The superintendent with the St. Johns County School District has announced that students who choose to stay home during next week's solar eclipse will be marked excused.

In an email sent to parents on Monday, Superintendent Tim Forson said the absence will be treated as a weather situation, so it will be an excused absence. It's to benefit parents who may be concerned about their child's safety, according to his email.

The solar eclipse on Aug. 21 will cover 90 percent of the sun in the area. It's expected to begin around 1:16 p.m. and reach its max point around 2:47 p.m., around the time elementary schools dismiss.

Despite this, normal procedures will be followed that day, Forson wrote.

The email also included a link by the Department of Health, which details safety procedures and viewing recommendations during the eclipse.

