Uber driver arrested for pulling knife on rider: police

An Uber driver in St. Augustine has been arrested after he reportedly pulled a knife on one of his riders last Saturday, the St. Augustine Police Department reported.

On Oct. 14, Ronald Patterson, 52, was driving the victim and his friends to the Airbnb that they were staying at. The victim told police Patterson then pushed him to the ground and pulled a small knife on him, according to police reports.

Police were called about the incident around 2:38 a.m. Officers located Patterson, who admitted to pulling out a pocket knife at the victim. He was arrested on felony battery charges.

