The legacy of Flagler College's President Bill Abare

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- Bill Abare is retiring as Flagler College's president. He's been at the school for 46 years.

At first, it was rough.

"When I first stepped foot on this campus, I thought that I had lost my mind. I really thought that I had made a huge mistake." Abare recalled.

He started in 1971 as Director of Admissions at the brand new college in St. Augustine. At the time, the buildings were in disrepair and the college was not accredited.

Bill Proctor, the school's first president said, "We didn't have a single classroom that was built to be a classroom. We didn't have a gym, we didn't have an athletic field." He remembers that faculty was resigning and the kids were going home.

The first graduating class only had 32 students. However, 11 years later -- by 1982 -- Abare brought enrollment up to a thousand students.

And Flagler College received its accreditation.

Abare remembers, "We were now in a different era. We were starting the era of developing into a reputable small private college."

And it has stayed that way.

The school consistently wins regional and national student competitions. It has repeatedly been ranked one of the best colleges in U.S. News and World Report.

As Abare plans his retirement, another man will step into his shoes. Superintendent of Schools for St. Johns County, Joseph Joyner, has been selected to be Flagler College's next president. He will start July 1.

Joyner said, "Many of the functions of a college president are similar to what I did as a superintendent, when it comes to the operational area, the budget, human resources, and facilities, staffing, all those curriculum."

As for Abare, he will be remembered for many things. He would hang out with students on campus playing tug-of-war. He works out in the school gym. He is personable. He has also taken a school from two buildings to 32. And people will no doubt remember his determination to see a struggling new college succeed.

It's been 46 years in the making.

"You never do it alone. Things that were done here were done as a team," Abare noted. "We worked as a team together. We're like a family."

