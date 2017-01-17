St. Johns County commissioners vote to use $3.2 million to clean up Hurricane Matthew debris

Hurricane Matthew briefly reached category 5 strength after strengthening explosively, way beyond anyone's expectations. (Photo: NOAA)

St. Johns County Commissioners held a board meeting Tuesday where they approved $3.2 million from the county's solid reserve fund to pay for Hurricane Matthew cleanup.

It cost $18.5 million to remove all the debris from St. Johns County. FEMA is expected to reimburse the county up to 75 percent of the costs, a county spokesperson says.

The county is projected to have to pay $4.2 million.

Back in October, commissioners approved $1 million for debris cleanup from Solid Waste Reserves.

(© 2017 WTLV)