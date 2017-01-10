St. Augustine man asked to serve at presidential inauguration

Hankerson looks at a family photo. He's headed to the inauguration on Jan. 20. (Photo: Janny Rodriguez)

As we say goodbye to one president, we welcome a new one.

President-Elect Donald Trump will officially become the new commander-in-chief in 10 days in a historic ceremony. It’s also a day that will be memorable for one St. Augustine man who was not only invited, but asked to serve.

“I'm blessed and humbled that I'm presented with that opportunity and also blessed and humbled to have had an opportunity to work for Mr. Trump,” said Derek Hankerson who is counting down the days until inauguration day, Jan. 20, the day Donald Trump will assume the role of chief executive of the United Sates.

Hankerson was not only invited to the inauguration but also asked to serve as a volunteer

“This is the first time in my lifetime that I've seen a businessman, a non-politician become President of the United States," said Hankerson.

But that isn’t the only first for Hankerson: the driving force behind his dreams and aspirations: his parents. Hankerson’s mother passed away last September during the presidential campaign.

"My brother had sent me a tweet the other day of something that happened and he said, 'my parents would be very proud of me,'" Hankerson said.

He said its an honor to be invited to volunteer at the 58th presidential inauguration of president elect Donald Trump.

"I would have never imagined that when I stepped foot on the university of Maryland campus at 17 years old and took my first class,” said Hankerson.

Hankerson will be working on public events, and is leaving to D.C Saturday.